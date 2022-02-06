LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A shocking car crash on Henderson city roads was caught on camera, and it serves as a staunch reminder of local roadway dangers, as officials say speeding has become a worsening problem in Clark County.
Last weekend, just before 8:00 p.m. on a Saturday, a crash involving three vehicles occurred on Green Valley Parkway between Wigwam and Windmill.
Police retrieved and uploaded the driver's dash-cam video as digital evidence, and FOX5 obtained a copy of it as well.
The video shows a Ford F-150 truck, appearing to chase a speeding motorcycle, when the truck rams into the back of a white SUV at a seemingly high rate of speed.
The speed limit is 35 miles per hour on that street, but the video's owner suspects the truck was going double that.
"I was just driving from The District, and I look in my rearview mirror, and I just see this truck just like speeding right behind me, and he was going really fast," said Scarlett Thompson, a driver whose dashcam caught the incident on camera. "He swerves into the lane to our right, and is trying -- I assume trying to maneuver and get in front of me. I think that's what he was trying to do. But instead, resulted in him hitting the white car you saw in the video."
She continued, "The driver who got hit, he got out immediately and was kind of like looking for help and he eventually came over to my car and was asking for help as I was talking to 911."
In an arrest report, police said the driver of the truck "pursued the motorcycle unlawfully and intentionally."
Officers added that the driver of the truck, who they identified as 26-year-old Chase Skenandore, was taken into custody after appearing to be "heavily inebriated."
Skenandore is facing six charges, including one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with an open alcoholic container in a vehicle.
