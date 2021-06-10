LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas teens accused of killing the girl's father discussed murder on camera just days later, video evidence shows.
Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, are accused of killing 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra's father. Daniel was found dead in his garage April 9.
The video was included as part of more than 70 items of evidence in the suspects' grand jury indictment in Clark County District Court.
"Welcome to our YouTube channel...day 3 after murdering somebody," Guerrero said.
"Whoa!" Halseth said while laughing. "Don't put that on camera."
Later in the video, the two discuss explicit sexual activity.
Evidence obtained by FOX5 includes crime scene photos, including graphic photos of the victim. Prosecutors also showcased photos of potential weapons, including a chainsaw, hand saw, scissors and knives. Some of the weapons had what appeared to be blood on them.
Text messages show people reaching out to Sierra about her dad's whereabouts.
"Hey Sierra, I'm trying to get a hold of your dad where is he???" one text read.
"His phone has been active up, but he's okie, it should be all fixed by tomorrow night, no worries :)" Sierra replied.
The texts were reportedly sent after her father was killed. More texts were sent over the course of a few days, asking about Daniel's whereabouts and whether they should conduct a welfare check. Then, Sierra stopped replying.
Surveillance photos and receipts show Aaron and Sierra buying items like bleach, lighter fluid, gloves and cleaning cloths in the days leading up to Daniel's killing.
Aaron and Sierra face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, arson, robbery and credit or debit card fraud.
Their next court appearance was set for June 25.
