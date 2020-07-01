LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Injured Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was transferred from University Medical Center Wednesday morning via a police motorcade.
Mikalonis was shot during a protest on June 1 outside Circus Circus. Mikalonis was hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center.
Family said Mikalonis was transferred to a spine rehab center to get further treatment.
With permission of the family, police said Mikalonis remained on a ventilator on June 13. He's paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak, they said. However, the family reiterated he is awake and appears to recognize his family members.
Mikalonis was escorted via the police motorcade from UMC to McCarran Airport to be transferred for treatment.
