LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated an overnight shooting early Friday morning in the northwest valley.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street, near U.S. 95 and Gowan at the Sunhampton Condominiums.
Police said round 1:50 a.m., neighbors heard gunshots. The owners of the unit went into the garage and found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Spencer said. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified him as Amos Lewis, 33. He died of a gunshot wound of the chest in a homicide, according to the coroner.
According to the arrest report for Kevin White, police spoke with a roommate who said White and Lewis had an "ongoing feud."
During the investigation, police said a neighbor's surveillance footage showed White and Lewis arguing before the shooting, then White is reportedly seen firing three shots at Lewis before driving away.
White was arrested the same day, but denied that it was him seen in the video. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
