LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated an overnight shooting early Friday morning in the northwest valley.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street near US 95 and Gowan at the Sunhampton Condominiums.
Police said round 1:50 a.m., neighbors heard gunshots. The owners of the unit went into the garage and found a Black man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Spencer said. The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified him as Amos Lewis, 33. He died of a gunshot wound of the chest in a homicide, according to the coroner.
Spencer said the the man lived in the apartment where he was found. Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.