LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man tracking his stolen cellphone was involved in a shooting with the suspected thief, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said he shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday.
Gordon said a male victim and his friend tracked his phone to 3400 Cabana Drive near Desert Inn Road. The victim said his phone was stolen Sunday night at a Ross Dress 4 Less and said he recognized the person as being at the store at the same time his phone went missing.
The victim and his friend then followed the suspect to the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Beaconfalls Way. Gordon said the suspect then shot at the victim's vehicle.
The victim was not hit by gunfire, Gordon said. Police then located the suspect and took him into custody.
Why risk your life over a stupid phone? If it's that valuable that you can't live without it, then get the insurance and a backup cloud service.
