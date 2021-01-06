LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was critically injured after a house fire late Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire happened at 11:58 p.m. Jan. 5 at 316 Vandalia Street, near Rancho and Alta drives. Szymanski said the fire was located in a bedroom of the one-story house.
Upon arrival, crews found a person in the bedroom unresponsive, Szymanski said. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Szymanski said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
