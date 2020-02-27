LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are taking a new approach to curb sex trafficking here in the valley.
LVMPD gave FOX5 an exclusive look as its Vice squad takes a more aggressive approach with the "Johns" -- the men soliciting sex.
If the night was any indication, going after the "Johns" would be like shooting fish in a barrel. Not five minutes after the first arrest, another guy approached.
"You see how quick this happens? And she's had two cars drive up on her in the five minutes we've been here."
A Vice undercover sergeant later said the work of posing as a sex worker is dangerous and nasty.
"It's only a matter of time before these 'Johns' will start circling. They'll line up. Sometimes there will be two or three or four cars waiting for her to be done with her date so they can be next."
