LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward to find a suspect involved in a mail theft.
USPS said the incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on April 3 in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Boulevard. USPS said the suspect broke into a USPS vehicle and stole mail from it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement" to report a tip. All information will be kept confidential, USPS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.