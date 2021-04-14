LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for a man accused of stealing a USPS truck.
Officials said the vehicle was stolen from the Garside Post Office at 1801 S. Decatur Boulevard at about 10:45 p.m. on April 12. The vehicle was later recovered Wednesday at 1350 N. Town Center Drive.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the suspect leading to an arrest.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”), reference case number 2991276. All information will be kept confidential.
