LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Attorney's office, FBI, and AARP Nevada are teaming up to host a telephone town hall on Tuesday.

The town hall will provide fraud prevention tips on government imposter scams, tax scams, social security scams, COVID-19 scams and other types of fraud scams targeting seniors.

The event is free and open to the public on March 2, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To participate you can call in at (877)229-8493 and enter PIN #: 115396.

