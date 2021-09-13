LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All lanes on the U.S. 95 southbound are closed early Monday morning as Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol respond to a crash.
The Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter at 5:02 a.m. on Monday that all southbound lanes at Craig Road on the U.S. 95 were closed for a crash. The RTC updated at about 10:09 a.m. that all lanes had reopened.
#FASTALERT 5:03 AM, Sep 13 2021Crash US-95 SB At Craig RdSB US-95 Closed at Craig Rd Use other routes— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 13, 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating a "person with a knife" call that started at a business in the 7000 block of W. Craig Road, near US 95. Police said the closure on US 95 was a result of that investigation.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, all traffic is being diverted at Craig Road.
No additional details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
