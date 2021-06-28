LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. 95 was shut down Monday afternoon due to police activity.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Highway Patrol said U.S. 95 was shut down in both directions near Creech Air Force Base for police activity.
Creech Air Force Base announced on Twitter that the closure was due to a "possible explosive detection" at the main gate. According to Creech, no explosives were detected.
The main gate would reopen shortly, the base said.
⚠️All Clear!⚠️Creech Air Force Base has resolved the possible explosive detection at the main gate as of 1400 today. No explosives were detected. The main gate will re-open shortly.— Creech AFB (@Creech_AFB) June 28, 2021
#BREAKING US 95 is shutdown in both directions near Creech Air Force Base for police activity. LVMPD units are assisting with traffic control along side @NHPSouthernComm Please avoid the area and expect travel delays. TOC: 11:27 am check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/f2TEPu3FtS— LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 28, 2021
#TrafficAlert US95 at MM119 (Creech) is shut down in both directions due to police activity. Utilize alternate routes. #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 28, 2021
Creech AFB said they were working to gather more information Monday afternoon.
At 1:50 p.m., authorities announced that all lanes had reopened.
#Update all travel lanes on US95 and MM119 (Creech) are back open. #DriveSafeNV #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 28, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.