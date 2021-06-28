lights

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. 95 was shut down Monday afternoon due to police activity.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Highway Patrol said U.S. 95 was shut down in both directions near Creech Air Force Base for police activity.

Creech Air Force Base announced on Twitter that the closure was due to a "possible explosive detection" at the main gate. According to Creech, no explosives were detected.

The main gate would reopen shortly, the base said.

Creech AFB said they were working to gather more information Monday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m., authorities announced that all lanes had reopened.

 

