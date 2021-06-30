LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on U.S. 95, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened around 4 a.m. June 30 on U.S. 95 northbound at Las Vegas Boulevard. Wellman said a commercial vehicle hit a man. 

The man was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Wellman said.

NHP closed the northbound lanes on U.S. 95 with traffic being diverted off at Las Vegas Boulevard. Lanes reopened around 7:20 a.m.

