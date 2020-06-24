LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway was temporarily shut down after a road rage incident Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a road rage incident led to battery with a deadly weapon. The victim suffered minor injuries, according to LVMPD.
Additional details of the incident weren't immediately available.
Nevada Department of Transportation said U.S. 95 shut down around 5:15 a.m. and was reopened just after 5:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.