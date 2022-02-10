UNLV EXTERIOR2

UNLV is featured at 4505 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154 on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

 Cecil Anderson/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV received a bomb threat to campus Thursday afternoon, according to campus police.

Campus police assistant director Tod Miller said a man entered the US Bank on campus and passed a note to the teller saying there was a bomb in the area. Miller said police immediately apprehended the suspect.

Miller said the suspect couldn't verify any additional information regarding the threat.

The Student Union building was evacuated as a precaution. Miller said K9s cleared the building and it reopened shortly after.

LVMPD confirmed they are at the school assisting campus police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

