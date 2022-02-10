LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV received a bomb threat to campus Thursday afternoon, according to campus police.
Campus police assistant director Tod Miller said a man entered the US Bank on campus and passed a note to the teller saying there was a bomb in the area. Miller said police immediately apprehended the suspect.
Miller said the suspect couldn't verify any additional information regarding the threat.
The Student Union building was evacuated as a precaution. Miller said K9s cleared the building and it reopened shortly after.
LVMPD confirmed they are at the school assisting campus police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
