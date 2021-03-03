LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV police say they have identified a pattern of auto burglary crimes on campus.
University police said the crimes have taken place in different parking lots and garages throughout the UNLV Maryland Parkway campus, mostly in the evening and overnight hours. Police have identified the suspect as Jason Lee Stokes, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
If seen on campus, police ask that you do not approach him and contact UPD directly, either by dialing (702) 895-3669, utilizing one of the emergency phones throughout the campus, or by using the RebelSAFE app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.