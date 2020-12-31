LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A top UNLV basketball recruit was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the southwest valley.
Zaon Collins, 19, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after showing signs of impairment, police said. He is expected in court Thursday on charges of DUI and reckless driving, according to court records.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the crash occurred near south Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 30.
A 2016 Dodge Challenger was speeding south on Fort Apache, police said, approaching a left-turning 2016 Hyundai Accent from the south. The front of the Dodge hit the passenger side of the Hyundai.
Police said both vehicles slid off the road. The Dodge driver, later identified as Collins, was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.
The victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 52-year-old Eric Echevarria from Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death are still pending, the coroner's office said.
Reckless speed and suspected impairment resulted in a fatal crash at Ft. Apache south of Blue Diamond. This crash marks LVMPD 's 101st fatal traffic collision in 2020. #LivesAreOnTheLine #StopDUI #ItIsAChoice pic.twitter.com/zQwiEOUoAR— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 31, 2020
His death marched the 101st traffic fatality for LVMPD in 2020.
Collins, a Bishop Gorman graduate, recently committed to play basketball for UNLV's Runnin' Rebels.
“We are aware of the tragic event that occurred yesterday and are in the process of gathering more information," UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those impacted.”
A spokesperson with Bishop Gorman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
