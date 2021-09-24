UFC fighter Jon Jones takes spray cans from demonstrators as protests turn destructive

Jon Jones of the United States looks on prior to his UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout against Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones defeated Santos by decision. Jones has posted a video on his official Instagram account that appears to show the mixed martial arts star confronting two men who he said were "destroying our cities" as protests spread across the US following George Floyd's death.

 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A UFC star was arrested in Las Vegas Friday morning on a domestic battery charge.

Jon Jones, 34, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield.

Hadfield said Jones was arrested around 5:45 a.m. Friday. Additional details weren't immediately available.

Court records show Jones will have a hearing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Las Vegas Justice Court.

