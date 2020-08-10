LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said two people were shot in a neighborhood on Monday night.
Officers responded on August 10 to the 3200 block of East Dillon Avenue, near Belmont Street and Lake Mead Boulevard. There, police confirmed two people were injured in a shooting.
Both victims were taken to University Medical Center, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with the North Las Vegas Police Department. Cuevas said one victim was in critical condition, and the other was stable.
Police believe this was a not random shooting and said they are working with the victims to obtain suspect information.
No other detail were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
13/90 area Hennessy & guns & low iq = disaster time !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.