LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police investigated a double homicide east of the Las Vegas Strip early Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide detectives responded to the incident at 995 Sierra Vista Drive, near E. Desert Inn Road and S. Maryland Parkway, around 11:30 p.m.
Police said they received a call of two men shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. LVMPD homicide detectives said two men got into an argument which escalated into a fist fight. One of the men, identified by police as 28-year-old Ronald Thompson, took out a gun and shot the other man, according to police.
Police said Thompson then pointed his gun at a witness in the area. The witness pulled out their own firearm and shot Thompson, police said.
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The first man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the first man's identity once family has been notified.
Police said the case was submitted to the Clark County District Attorney for review of possible charges against the witness.
