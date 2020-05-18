UPDATE (May 18): Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man near Tropicana and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas last week.
Frederick Douglas, 32, and Sean Powell, 32, were arrested on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection with a May 14 shooting in the 1100 block of East Tropicana.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. in the rear of a business. A man was found shot in the parking lot and was taken to Sunrise Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the victim arrived at the business and was confronted by a black man with a gun. The suspect shot the man and fled the scene, LVMPD said.
LVMPD said the shooting was narcotics related.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. May 14 in the 1100 block of East Tropicana, near Maryland Parkway.
LVMPD said the victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries. Additional details about the victim were not provided.
Suspect or vehicle information was not immediately available, LVMPD said.
Editors' note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the location of the shooting as West Tropicana.
