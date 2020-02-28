LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officers were arrested Friday for allegedly beating an inmate.
In a media release, police said an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center alleged he was beaten in his cell by the two officers on Feb. 21.
After an Internal Affairs investigation, the two officers were relieved of their duty. They were identified by the police as Nicholas Diaz, 23, and Eduardo Bueno, 28.
Investigators said Diaz had a verbal fight with the inmate standing outside of a cell. He walked away, then returned with Bueno. Police said they went into his cell and battered the inmate.
Both men are charged with oppression with force, a felony, and two misdemeanors: conspiracy to commit oppression with force and battery.
Diaz and Bueno had been employed by LVMPD since 2018. Both men were relieved of duty without pay pending criminal proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.