lvmpd file

LVMPD police vehicle in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two juveniles were arrested after a man was killed at a west valley convenience store on Saturday morning.

About 12:56 a.m. on July 18, police were called to the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, for a report of a robbery attempt in the parking lot. Police said while dispatchers were on the phone, multiple gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigation, the victim and suspects arrived to the parking lot of the convenience store in the victim's car. Two suspects tried to rob the victim inside of the car. The victim ran from the vehicle into the convenience store and asked an employee to call 9-1-1. 

While the victim was talking to the dispatcher, he left the store and one of the suspects shot him. 

The two juveniles, whose ages were not released, were arrested in the shooting, police said. Each is charged with one count of robbery and one count of open murder. The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release the victims's identity. 

Anyone with information is urged to call police: (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Nevermore
Nevermore

Another death caused by covid19.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.