LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said two juveniles were arrested after a man was killed at a west valley convenience store on Saturday morning.
About 12:56 a.m. on July 18, police were called to the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Durango Drive, for a report of a robbery attempt in the parking lot. Police said while dispatchers were on the phone, multiple gunshots were heard.
Officers arrived and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigation, the victim and suspects arrived to the parking lot of the convenience store in the victim's car. Two suspects tried to rob the victim inside of the car. The victim ran from the vehicle into the convenience store and asked an employee to call 9-1-1.
While the victim was talking to the dispatcher, he left the store and one of the suspects shot him.
The two juveniles, whose ages were not released, were arrested in the shooting, police said. Each is charged with one count of robbery and one count of open murder. The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release the victims's identity.
