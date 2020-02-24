LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were hospitalized after a crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley late Sunday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash happened around 11:12 p.m. near East Lake Mead and North Nellis boulevards.
Gordon said a white Jeep was making a left turn from southbound Nellis onto eastbound Lake Mead when a black Nissan travelling northbound on Nellis on a green light hit the Jeep. After the collision, the Maxima continued into the parking lot of 5118 Lake Mead where it hit a parked vehicle, causing minor damage to the parked vehicle, Gordon said.
The woman driving the Jeep remained at the scene, Gordon said. She wasn't injured or impaired, according to police. The two people inside the Maxima were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
The intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead was shut down for investigation, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.