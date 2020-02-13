LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested in connection with a November homicide investigation in which a woman was shot to death while driving.
Booking and jail records show Alvie Herrell, 23, and Christian Walker, 19, were arrested Feb. 12 in connection to a homicide on Nov. 25, 2019 near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamont Street.
Police said a passerby reported a vehicle crash around 5 a.m. Nov. 25. When police arrived, they found a woman dead in the driver's seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 48-year-old Patricia Salas.
Police said Salas was driving east on Lake Mead when she was hit by gunfire. The car went about a quarter-mile further before crashing into a wall.
Herrell and Walker both face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, records show. Both were set to appear in court Thursday morning.
