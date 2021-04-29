LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the two men accused of killing a Las Vegas woman and covering it up will go to trial this summer.
Jose Rangel, 46, faces charges of destroying evidence and accessory to commit murder in the death of Palacio. Rangel's son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, is still wanted by Las Vegas police.
Rangel appeared in court Wednesday for a trial readiness hearing, according to court records. His trial was set for July 7.
Palacio, 22, was last seen on August 29, 2020 according to police. She was found Sept. 9, 2020 near Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.