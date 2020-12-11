LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A trial date has been set for three Nevada men who authorities said sought to incite violence during Las Vegas protests.
According to court records, Stephen T. Parshall, 35, Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, will face a judge on June 21, 2021. The men face terrorism and explosive device charges in Clark County District Court.
Prosecutors said the men have ties to a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government. Authorities said the men hoped to carry out a plan to create civic unrest by capitalizing on protests over businesses closed due to the coronavirus and later, the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.
They were arrested May 30 as they prepared to attend a protest of Floyd’s death after filling gas cans at a parking lot and making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles, prosecutors said in charging documents.
In the bed of Parshall’s truck, the FBI found strips of red rags and gasoline, according to a police arrest report. Inside the truck were aerosol cans and weapons.
Inside Loomis’ home, the FBI found handwritten notes of military tactics, possible scouting routes and locations outside the city limits. They also found “kill boxes, survival tactics, fireworks as distractions,” an explosive made of material used primarily for target practice and other traps, according to a police report.
The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada did not respond to messages seeking more information about the “kill boxes.”
Attorney Robert Draskovich, representing Parshall, said his client intends to plead not guilty and will fight the charges. Lawyers for Loomis and Lynam did not respond in June to messages seeking comment.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.