'Tragic situation': Las Vegas police find body of young boy in northeast valley freezer

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they found the body of a preschool-age boy in a garage freezer of a northeast valley home.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the homicide investigation was taking place in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive, near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
About 9 a.m. on Feb. 22, a child in elementary school gave a note to their teacher from the child's mother. The note reportedly stated she was being held against her will, and she didn't know where her preschool-age child was. The note said she assumed the boy was dead.
Clark County School District Police Department officers called Las Vegas police, and homicide was advised, Spencer said.
Patrol officers conducted surveillance on the home, and at 10 a.m., saw a man and woman leaving the home. The man, who was not the father of either child, was detained but not immediately identified. On Wednesday, Spencer identified the suspect as 35-year-old Brandon Toseland.
The woman was the mother of both children, Spencer said. She was interviewed and said she last saw her youngest child on Dec. 11. She said she had been abused by her boyfriend who she lived with and was asking him where her child was, then believed the child was deceased. She told police she was not allowed to leave the house or go into the garage.
Homicide detectives then took over the investigation and obtained a search warrant around 4:30 p.m. Officers found the body of the young boy in a freezer in the garage. Investigators believe he had been dead since early December.
Toseland was booked on a kidnapping charge but Spencer said Tuesday that the suspect will face a murder charge.
Spencer reminded the public that if you are unable to handle a child, the child can be taken to a hospital or a fire station, and additional resources are available through 211 to avoid "such a tragic situation."
Neighbors shared kids all play together at the park right next to the home.
“We’ve been a quiet neighborhood. We are a new quiet neighborhood,” a neighbor who asked not to be identified told FOX5. She said she was suspicious of a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway of the home where the boy’s body was found starting about a month and a half ago and reached to the HOA.
She said it was moved down the street but then moved back “within the last week, week and a half it has been sitting in front of that house and we’ve been contacting HOA again,” she explained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Absolutely heartbreaking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.