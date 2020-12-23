LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A third suspect has been booked and charged after a Thanksgiving Day shooting spree in Henderson that left one dead and four injured.
Shawn McDonnell, 30, was booked into Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of murder, attempted murder, battery and two counts of discharging a weapon into a structure.
Shawn faces charges along with his brother Christopher McDonnell, 28, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26. All three were arrested by Arizona Department of Public Safety officers after they were involved in a police shooting in La Paz County. Prior to the shooting, the three went on a shooting spree around the Las Vegas Valley, according to police documents.
The suspects were reportedly involved in three drive-by shootings before a fourth shooting at a 7-Eleven at 870 E. Lake Mead. Police said the suspects entered the store briefly before exiting and firing multiple rounds in the parking lot. Four people were shot including 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola, who was pronounced dead on scene.
Shawn McDonnell was scheduled to appear in Henderson Justice Court Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing, according to court records.
