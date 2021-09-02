LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A third suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in May.
Daniel Pirtle-Torrence, 24, was arrested Aug. 31 and booked on charges or murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. Police said he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on May 23 in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain and University Center.
In June, police arrested Devawn Korte, 22, and Raeann Korte-Griffith, 21, in connection with the shooting. Korte and Korte-Griffith are brother and sister.
According to an arrest report, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a Shotspotter notification at 3831 Royal Crest Street. Police found a silver 2019 Honda Accord crashed in the area. The car was occupied by Sarif Basil El-Amin. El-Amin was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died, the report said.
Cell records put Raeann, Devawn and Pirtle-Torrence at the scene at the time of the shooting, the arrest report said.
Police first talked to Pirtle-Torrence on June 1, when Devawn was arrested at Pirtle-Torrence's apartment, according to an arrest report. Pirtle-Torrence reportedly identified Devawn and Raeann to police before requesting an attorney.
In an interview on June 1, Raeann told police Pirtle-Torrence with Devawn when they went to pick her up while she was with El-Amin. Raeann told police that Pirtle-Torrence was the one who shot the victim, the arrest report said.
Pirtle-Torrence brought to LVMPD HQ on Aug. 31 for questioning. Pirtle-Torrence gave his own version of events that night, saying he got drunk and fell asleep at his apartment after hanging out with Devawn, but denied involvement in the shooting, the report said. When asked why his phone put him at the scene of the shooting, Pirtle-Torrence said he must have left it there, the arrest report said.
In a court hearing Wednesday, Pirtle-Torrence was denied bail, according to court records. His next court appearance was set for Sept. 7.
According to court records, Devawn and Raeann were indicted by a grand jury on July 30. Their trial was set for June 2022.
