LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teens who allegedly killed a Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty in his death Friday.
Sierra Halseth, 16, and Aaron Guerrero, 18, both appeared in court June 25 for an arraignment hearing. Judge Tierra Jones addressed the two separately. Both acknowledged they understood the charges against them and both entered please of not guilty.
Halseth and Guerrero are accused of killing Sierra's father, 45-year-old Daniel Halseth. Daniel's body was found in his garage on April 9.
According to a Clark County coroner autopsy, Halseth suffered 70 “sharp force injuries" on him. Most of them were on his head, neck and torso. His entire body had also been burned.
During court Friday, both suspects waived their right to a speedy trial. The judge set their trial date for Dec. 13. They will appear in court again on Aug. 20.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
