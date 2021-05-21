LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teens were indicted in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas man Friday.
Sierra Halseth, 16, and Aaron Guerrero, 18, were indicted on the following charges, according to court documents:
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- Murder with a deadly weapon
- First degree arson
- Fraudulent use of credit or debit card (four counts)
- Conspiracy to commit robbery
- Robbery with use of a deadly weapon
The teens were indicted in the death of 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra's father. Daniel was found in his garage April 9, his body burned. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Daniel was stabbed to death before his body was set on fire.
According to an arrest report, the teens dated for about seven months before their parents decided they shouldn't date. The teens reportedly planned on running away together.
The teens were arrested in Salt Lake City shortly after the father was found dead, and were then extradited to Las Vegas.
