LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three teens were arrested on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting, according to Las Vegas police booking logs.
Steven Arenas, 16, was arrested March 19 on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to a shooting near Bonanza and Eastern around 7:45 p.m. March 14.
Eduardo Martinez, 17, and Hugo Enrique Martinez Lopez, 19, were arrested March 23 on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers arrived after being called and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man on Monday as 26-year-old Brett Addona, a resident of Las Vegas. His death was ruled homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
According to an arrest report, Addona and a friend were loading items to sell into his vehicle. Addona was also changing his oil when the three teens approached.
One of the teens said the men were giving his friend "a hard time," the report said. Addona's friend told the teens they didn't know any of them. The teens got upset and one of them said he was going to kill Addona and his friend "execution style," the report said.
Addona's friend fled to the nearby apartment, LVMPD said. Addona was shot in his leg before the teens kicked Addona multiple times in the head and shot him multiple times in the torso.
LVMPD reviewed surveillance footage in the area and determined 16-year-old Arenas shot Addona in the torso, according to the report. Witnesses said the teens all lived in the same apartment complex.
(2) comments
Nice English looking immigrants ? 3 new mouths to feed and keep babysitting in prison,forever?
No parental supervision I see
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.