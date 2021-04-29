LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teens accused of killing one of the teen's father made their first appearance in court Wednesday.
Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, were arrested in Salt Lake City in connection with a burned body found in a Las Vegas garage on April 13. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Daniel Halseth, Sierra's father.
Guerrero and Halseth were extradited from Salt Lake and made their first appearance in Clark County court Wednesday. Neither were granted bail, according to court records.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Daniel Halseth was found dead in his garage during a welfare check. He was found "almost fully burned" by his landlord.
Guerrero's parents told police the two had planned to run away together. The teens were in a dating relationship from June to December 2020 and both sets of parents agreed that the two shouldn't date. According to the arrest report, the couple planned on running away to Los Angeles and taking their parents' money with them.
Guerrero and Halseth will have a preliminary hearing on May 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.