LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen was shot during a house party early Monday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Canosa Avenue, near St. Louis and Eastern avenues.
Gordon said during a house party in the area, a fight broke out between two of the people attending. One of the people involved pulled out a handgun and began shooting, Gordon said.
The teen was shot in the arm as he fled the house, Gordon said. He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect is still outstanding Monday morning.
