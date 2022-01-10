LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen was hit by a car in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Pecos Road and Washington Avenue.
LVMPD said the collision was between a vehicle and a teenage pedestrian. The teen was taken to University Medical Center and injuries appear to be non life-threatening.
The Pecos-Washington intersection was closed for police investigation but opened shortly before 9 a.m.
