LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police booking logs.
Steven Arenas, 16, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection to a shooting near Bonanza and Eastern around 7:45 p.m. March 14.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers arrived after being called and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma where he died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man on Monday as 26-year-old Brett Addona, a resident of Las Vegas. His death was ruled homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas police said Addona was working on his vehicle in the parking lot of the complex when he was approached by three men. An argument started and one of the men pulled a gun and shot Addona several times.
According to court records, Arenas next court date was set for March 24.
