LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A task force in northwestern Arizona said they recovered stolen vehicles from Nevada that were taken to a "chop shop" in Dolan Springs.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the task force investigated vehicle thefts in the area between June 7 and June 13 "to target and address area crimes and help to create an atmosphere of order and lawfulness in the community of Dolan Springs."
Eleven vehicles were recovered through the operation. Investigators said the vehicles were stolen from Nevada and were brought to Dolan Springs to be dismantled.
An additional search warrant was executed at the home of a burglary suspect, where officials found a stolen trailer and thousands of dollars from the victim, MCSO said.
Authorities contact more than 50 community members, resulting in thirteen arrests for burglary, drug and traffic offenses.
The task force included deputies and detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Probation Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety Vehicle Theft Task Force, United States Marshalls Office and Arizona Department of Transportation.
Dolan Springs is about 84 miles from Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.