UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas in connection with a shooting that injured an employee at a Home Depot in North Las Vegas on Jan. 10.
Forth Worth police have identified the suspects as Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp.
No additional details were immediately provided.
According to NLVPD spokesperson Officer Alexander Cuevas, it is unknown whether the suspects will be extradited to Las Vegas, due to local charges in Texas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Original story continues below.
JAN. 10: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Home Depot employee was shot on the job by two men, according to North Las Vegas police.
NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Home Depot in the 1200 block of Craig Road near Martin L. King Boulevard.
Arriving officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to University Medical Center, Cuevas said.
Police said two suspects entered the store and got into an altercation with an employee. During the altercation, the employee was shot once, Cuevas said.
The victim was a member of the store’s loss prevention team, according to his fiancé. Melissa Basso said she got word of what happened when the store manager called her.
“He was pepper sprayed and then shot in the side. The bullet just missed his spine, but didn’t his any organs,” she said.
Store customers said they were surprised by what happened.
“That this happened around here, I was shocked,” said Steve Stewart.
Gil Joseph who lives nearby added, “I’ve never felt threatened here.”
The suspects left in a newer silver Ford Taurus with unknown California license plates. Anyone with information is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
