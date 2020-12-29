LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two suspects followed an elderly man home before he was fatally shot in his driveway, according an arrest report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Otis Buchanan, 36 and Dalana Smedley, 31, face murder and battery charges after a deadly shooting on Dec. 27 in the 4400 block of Bennett Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street. LVMPD said an elderly man was shot outside his home before he was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Alan Lynn Bondelid, 70, from Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death still are pending, according to the coroner.
According to an arrest report, a neighbor called police after she saw Bondelid being punched by an unknown man and heard a loud bang. When the suspect left, the neighbor ran to Bondelid and found him bleeding from his stomach.
Ring surveillance footage caught the altercation, according to the arrest report. The video showed Bondelid pull into his driveway before another car pulled in. Police said the video froze, but the audio was kept. Police said a male voice is heard saying "Give me your wallet," before a gunshot and the voice asking for the wallet again.
Bondelid's wife said he was at the Stadium Saloon and Laundry at 6016 Boulder Highway earlier in the night. Surveillance footage at the bar showed Bondelid arguing with a man and woman at the bar, according to the report. Surveillance then showed Bondelid exit the bar and get in his car, while the man and woman also get in their car. The surveillance footage of the car at the bar and at Bondelid's home closely matched, the report said.
A car matching the description was pulled over by police later that night, the report said. The suspects, later identified in the report as Buchanan and Smedley, denied being involved in the shooting or following Bondelid home from the bar.
According to court records, Buchanan was out on parole for separate charges at the time of the shooting. Both Buchanan and Smedley have criminal histories with charges such as domestic battery and drug possession, according to court records.
Both Buchanan and Smedley were denied bail in a court hearing Tuesday. They are scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.
