LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Robbery and kidnapping suspects were involved in a crash Thursday night after a Las Vegas police pursuit.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. March 5. Police said detective were doing surveillance in the area of US 95 and MLK Boulevard when they saw a robbery and kidnapping suspect get into a vehicle.
Police tried to stop the vehicle but it fled, and officers pursued the vehicle.
The vehicle was involved in a crash with an uninvolved citizen at the intersection of Jones and Charleston, police said. All people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
One of the suspects fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody, police said.
