LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Law enforcement officials said five suspects had an elaborate, coordinated effort over several months -- and in several states -- to burglarize ATM machines and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to police documents.
Henderson Police said they arrested Stanley Booker, 37, Demarcus Dosewell, 34, Dominique Owens, 29, Jecorian McCutcheaon, 27, and George Densley, 39, on Dec. 16 in connection with several ATM burglaries.
According to an arrest report, the FBI was investigation several ATM thefts throughout the US, but especially in Nevada, Colorado, Texas and California. The arrest report connected the suspects to incidents in the Las Vegas Valley, New Orleans and Phoenix.
Police said the suspects, most of which are from the Houston area, would fly into a different state and rent a large truck upon arrival. Police believe this truck would serve as a getaway car. Then, the suspects would find another large truck, typically a Ford F-250 or F-350, to steal and use in the ATM burglary. The suspects would then get to an ATM in the early morning hours and use tools to pry open the security doors before attaching a chain to the truck. The truck driver would accelerate and rip the doors off the ATM so the suspects could steal money, the arrest report said. The suspects would leave the stolen truck at the scene of the crime and drive away, the report said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they had six separate incidents from March to August 2020. Henderson Police reported two separate burglary incidents in November.
Police used phone data and travel records to match the suspects' trips with the time of the burglaries, the report said.
Police arrested four of the suspects at a Las Vegas area hotel on Dec. 16. The arrest report said the suspects each had thousands of dollars in cash on hand, mostly in $20 bills. All the suspects asked for a lawyer when police asked about ATM burglaries, the report said.
The fifth suspect, George Densley, was arrested at McCarran International Airport Dec. 16 after he flew back from Indianapolis. Police found more than $125,000 in cash in his luggage, the report said.
According to court records, all five suspects are expected to appear in Henderson Justice Court in early January.
