LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men were killed in a crash in the south valley on Saturday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash about 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard.
NHP said a white GMC Sierra pickup was driving north on Las Vegas Boulevard while a grey Honda Pilot was turning left onto eastbound St. Rose.
“Witnesses did state the white GMC pickup failed to obey the red light traveling in the intersection and striking the gray Honda Pilot," said Trooper Ashlee Wellman with NHP.
The GMC hit the left side of the Piot, causing it to overturn.
The man who was driving the white GMC was taken into custody, according to Wellman, for suspicion of driving under the influence.
"The gray Honda Pilot was occupied by a male adult driver and a male adult passenger. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was airlifted to UMC trauma. The passenger unfortunately was pronounced later deceased as well at UMC. The driver of the GMC is currently in custody under suspicion of driving impaired," she said.
The two men killed in the crash were identified on Tuesday as 36-year-old Jorge Franco and 46-year-old Edwin Gutierrez-Franco from North Hollywood, California. Both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the GMC was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Lambert.
He was charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, failing to obey a red traffic light, unlawful use of a cellphone and failing to wear a seatbelt.
