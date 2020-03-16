LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a northwest valley home on Monday night.
About 8 p.m. on March 16, NHP said a black Dodge Challenger was northbound on the 215 Beltway and the Far Hills Avenue northbound off-ramp.
The man driving went too fast to navigate the curve, NHP said, and lost control of the car. The car crossed lanes of the power box, went through a retaining wall, then into the side of a house.
The car didn't go through the house, NHP said, but shattered the glass doors and windows to the dining room. NHP said the family was having dinner in the area moments before the crash.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
