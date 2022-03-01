LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Larry Underwood faces a murder charge after a shooting in the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard.
According to an arrest report, police were sent to an apartment in the area around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 reference a possible overdose. When police arrived, they found the victim Michael Fryar suffering from two gunshot wounds: one to the chest and one to the back.
Police detained three people who were in the apartment at the time: Underwood, Underwood's sister and Underwood's mother. The victim was the sister's boyfriend, according to an arrest report.
Investigators found a semi-automatic gun in Underwood's bedroom along with a holster and magazine on the counter, the report said. Police also found a shampoo bottle with clear liquid near Fryar's body.
Underwood's mother told police that Fryar did drugs and would get her son high, the report said. When her son asked her to come home, she saw Fryar and though he had died from an overdose and called 911.
The sister told police she got a call from Fryar around 7:30 a.m. and could tell he was high, according to the report. Then she got a call from her mother around 10 a.m. saying Fryar had died.
In an interview with police, Underwood admitted to using PCP and said Fryar had brought PCP with him in a shampoo bottle. Underwood said Fryar fell asleep in one of the bedrooms and when Underwood woke up, he found Fryar dead, the report said.
When police asked Underwood about the firearm, Underwood said his DNA would be on the gun but denied any wrongdoing, the report said. Underwood then started to cry and said "someone hurt" Fryar, the report said. Underwood asked for a lawyer and didn't answer any more questions.
Underwood is facing a murder charge. He had a court hearing Tuesday morning.
