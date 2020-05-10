LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley Sunday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the Siena Suites near Boulder Highway and Russell Road around 7:15 p.m. May 10. Police said an intoxicated man holding a gun was causing a disturbance at the apartment complex.
The man was located on the third floor balcony with a firearm, LVMPD said. LVMPD said they set up a plan to deescalate the situation when the man exited his apartment with the firearm and pointed it at officers.
Police shot the man. The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, LVMPD said.
The incident marks the eighth officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
As soon as the story says Boulder hwy,you can wager on it being a low life criminal story !
