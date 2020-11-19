LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a deadly DUI crash on Thanksgiving morning has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, according to court records.
Nathaniel Postelle, 28, pleaded not guilty in Dec. 2019 after he was arrested in connection with a deadly DUI crash on Thanksgiving morning. According to court records, Postelle entered a guilty plea for DUI resulting in death on Nov. 16.
Police said Postelle was headed west on Russell approaching Durango on Nov. 28, 2019 when he ran a red light at the intersection, causing him to crash into a Nissan Sentra that was headed south on Durango. Postelle had rock cocaine in his pocket and said he was only one light away from his house when the crash happened, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Monique Prado, 32, was killed in the crash with her 12-year-old daughter in the car.
"[The daughter] said all I remember is broken glass, there was blood all over my moms face and she fell asleep ... Our Thanksgiving will forever be remember as the day that Monique died," Norma Kennedy, Prado's mother, said at the time.
Postelle's sentencing was set for March 15, according to court records.
Another winner driving around town on drugs!
