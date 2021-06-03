LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Terrell Rhodes' attorney Robert Langford confirmed the not guilty plea entered into District Court June 2. Langford also confirmed Rhodes waived his right to a speedy trial.
Rhodes is accused of killing Amari in early May while his mother, Tayler Nicholson, was out of town. Rhodes reportedly beat the boy when he wet himself before hiding his body, an arrest report said.
Amari was reported missing after Rhodes reportedly told Tayler that an unknown person took the boy, posing as the boy's aunt. Amari's body was found a week later.
Rhodes' next court date was set for June 11.
