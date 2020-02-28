LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide at a truck stop northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
According to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers responded about 4 p.m. on Feb. 28 for a report of a man shot behind the Love's Truck Stop at I-15 and U.S. 93.
Officers arrived from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department, as well as officials from Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments.
A man in his 40s was found dead on scene, Spencer said.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was with his wife, who live in a trailer near the truck stop. They employed another man for "odd jobs" for at least the last few weeks, Spencer said.
A dispute happened between the victim and the hired man, identified as the suspect by police. The man got a gun and fired several rounds, killing the victim in the roadway.
Spencer said the man, described as a white man in his 60s, got into a car and fled the scene. Anyone with information was urged to call police.
Check back for updates.
